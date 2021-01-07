Bruno Fernandes must do a lot more in big video games for Manchester United as Eric Cantona comparisons dismissed

Pep Guardiola’s facet will now confront Tottenham at Wembley on April 25 as they glance to match the Liverpool workforce of the early 1980s by successful English football’s secondary cup competitors for the fourth calendar year in succession, although United’s wait for a 1st trophy considering that 2017 goes on.

Midfielder Fernandes has shone for the club because signing up for from Sporting Lisbon 12 months ago, scoring 27 goals and offering 17 assists in 46 appearances throughout all competitions amid accusations that Solskjaer’s guys are far too reliant on the 26-year-outdated.

Fernandes’ stellar type has led to favourable comparisons with legends from United’s previous, nevertheless Previous Trafford hero Keane evidently believes he desires to do far more to drive the club back to trophy good results.

"It is really not simple successful soccer trophies. Fernandes has had praise for the very last several months and men and women have been evaluating him to Cantona. He did not actually do considerably tonight," Keane claimed in his function as a pundit for Sky Athletics.

“The best gamers change up in the major events. And that is what the Cantonas used to do – they get their fingers on trophies. That’s where this team are a minimal little bit small.”

United will look to respond rapidly to their hottest semi-remaining defeat when they host Watford in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.