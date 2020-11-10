Bruce Willis sci-fi actions film falls initial trailer

Bruce Willis is back in a brand-new science fiction action movie named BREACH along with the celebrity is currently taking on aliens at the very first trailer for his most recent effort.

Per the movie’s synopsis,”Fleeing a catastrophic plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under assault by a new hazard; a shape-shifting mysterious power intent on slaughtering what’s left of humankind.” Directed by John Suits, the movie also stars Thomas Jane, Johnny Messner, Rachel Nichols, Corey Large, Alexander Kane, Cody Kearsley, along with Kassandra Clementi.

BREACH, (also known as ANTI-LIFE), has been captured at Fitzgerlad, GA in TMG studios soundstage starting in September of 2019 and wrapped in October of the identical year. The movie will soon be available in theatres and On Demand and electronic on December 18, 2020.

