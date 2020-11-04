Brooks Laich claims He’Cries All of the Time’ Amid Divorce out of Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich is opening up on his feelings.

Throughout a brand new installment of his The Way Men Think podcast, the 37-year-old former NFL player said it’s taken him some time to understand to express himself at a wholesome manner after sensing”unemotional in private relationships”

“I cry all of the time and it is fantastic. It is something I have recently heard because the departure of both puppies,” Brooks stated in regard to the passing of dogs Lexi and Harley at 2019, that he shared using ex-wife Julianne Hough.

“I have learned the way to honor feelings at the present time and allow them to develop and I’d like and from me, along with a great deal of times that is through yelling,” Brooks lasted. “And you understand me… I played hockey 15 years, then threw dudes to dudes. I am a dude. However, I love having the ability to discharge emotion organically, at the minute [and] not suppress it”

Brooks went on to state he was able to”things” his emotions, but understood that it had been”not healthy” to perform.

“It is liberating to let and provide yourself the elegance and the capability to simply let that emotion to call home and emerge. And it’s like,’Ohgod. That felt fantastic,”’ Brooks shared. “I have just discovered that, and it’s so liberating to honor individuals feelings and allow them to come to existence. And they do not last with you personally.”

Brooks‘ remarks about his feelings comes after it was shown Julianne had formally filed for divorce after three decades of marriage.

The bill comes later they declared in May that they’d split.

