Brooks Laich claims He Cries”All the Time” Amid Julianne Hough Divorce

Brooks Laich understands the ability of becoming emotional.

In the last year, the former NHL player has undergone the loss of both dogs in addition to a shifting relationship with his spouse Julianne Hough.

About the Nov. 2 installment of his iHeartRadio podcast,” The Way Men Think, Brooks admitted he’s discovered a new skill. Crying without inhibition.

“I cry all of the time and it is fantastic,” he shared with his new manufacturer Hana and guest Dr. Venus Nicolino. “It is something I have recently discovered because the departure of both dogs. I have learned the way to honor feelings at the present time and allow them to develop and through me out of me and a great deal of times that is through crying”

“You understand me. I played hockey 15 years, then threw dudes to dudes, I am a dude. However, I love having the ability to discharge emotion organically, at the present time ,n’t suppress it.”