Brooks Koepka Net Worth Revealed: Breaking Down His Lucrative Golf Career

Brooks Koepka’s Net Worth

The American professional golfer Brooks Koepka has a $50 million fortune. LIV Golf is the tour on which Brooks Koepka competes. Before, while competing on the PGA Tour, he won four consecutive majors, including the 2017 and 2018 US Opens and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships.

In 2018, Koepka won the CJ Cup, which propelled him to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, where he stayed for 47 consecutive weeks.

Age: 32 Born: May 3, 1990

Payouts Over a Profession

Brooks Koepka has amassed around $40 million in prize money from tournaments played on the PGA Tour. During the same time frame, he made tens of millions of dollars via endorsements.

$100 Million LIV Payday

Brooks received a huge contract to leave the PGA for the new, Saudi-backed LIV league in June 2022. It has been claimed that Brooks Koepka accepted a $100 million signing bonus with LIV Golf. In order to prevent Brooks from ever playing in a PGA event again, they have banned him for life for joining LIV.

Beginnings in Life and Schooling

Born in West Palm Beach on May 3, 1990, Brooks Koepka spent his formative years in neighboring Lake Worth. His younger brother, Chase, is a professional golfer as well. Koepka attended Cardinal Newman High School, a Roman Catholic, exclusive, all-boys institution, throughout his high school years. He continued his golfing career at Florida State University, where he won three tournaments and was named to the All-American team three times.

European Tour and The Challenge Tour

In the summer of 2012, Koepka became professional and began competing on the European Challenge Tour. He finally broke through in September, when he took first place in the Challenge de Catalunya. Koepka won the Challenge Tour’s Montecchia Open for the second time that year, and he won the Challenge de Espana by a record 10 strokes for the third time overall.

A few weeks later, Koepka won the Scottish Challenge to keep his winning streak going. For the rest of 2013 and all of 2014, he played on the European Tour, thanks to his victories. After that, Koepka played in the Scottish Open for the first time on the European Tour. After that, he took first place in the Turkish Airlines Open and third at the Dubai Desert Classic and the Omega European Masters. Koepka won the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award after an outstanding debut season on the European Tour.

PGA Tour

Koepka made his PGA Tour debut in the 2014 Frys.com Open, where he tied for third place. After that, he played in the US Open, where he tied for fourth and therefore qualified for the PGA Tour and the Masters. Koepka won the Phoenix Open, a PGA Tour tournament, in early 2015. He finished tied for 10th in the Open Championship in July and tied for 5th at the PGA Championship in August. Koepka finished in a tie for fourth in last year’s PGA Championship, two spots higher than his previous best finish.

His first major championship victory came at the US Open in 2017, and he repeated that feat the following year, making history as the first golfer to win back-to-back US Opens since Curtis Strange in 1989. By winning the 2018 PGA Championship, Koepka became only the sixth golfer in history to win both the US Open and PGA Championship in the same calendar year. What’s more, in October, he won the CJ Cup, which catapulted him to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

In 2019, Koepka created even more headlines by becoming the first player in PGA Championship history to win the tournament back-to-back. He won the US Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, making him the only golfer to ever hold consecutive victories in two separate majors at the same time. Koepka won the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, both for cash prizes, in 2019.

His season was cut short the next year in August due to persistent knee and hip problems. In 2021, he got his mojo back and won the Phoenix Open for a second time; he also tied for second at the PGA Championship, two strokes back of winner Phil Mickelson.

Additional Performance

Koepka competed for the United States team at the 43rd Ryder Cup, held in Wisconsin that September of 2021. The final score was 19-9 in favor of the victorious squad. When Koepka faced off against Bernd Wiesberger in a singles encounter, he too came out on top. A few months later, Koepka took part in the Match, an exhibition series of golf match play challenges. He triumphed in the series against his opponent Bryson DeChambeau.

In 2022, Koepka officially left the PGA Tour. He ultimately settled on competing on the LIV Golf circuit, which is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund.

Personal Life

Koepka proposed to actress and former Miss Georgia Teen USA Jena Sims in the spring of 2021. This relationship culminated with a wedding in the summer of 2022.