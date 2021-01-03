Brockhampton look to be teasing a little something new in Instagram video clip

Brockhampton seem to be teasing a new release on their Instagram webpage, with a new video clip hinting at new audio.

The group final launched an album with ‘Ginger’ in 2019, which adopted their previously ‘Saturation’ series.

Yesterday (January 2), Brockhampton shared a new video on their Instagram site. It opened with an outdated personal computer display being zoomed into as a cursor was confronted with two solutions: “new light” or “old light”.

When “new light” was selected, the image of a person hurtling by way of a tunnel and landing in a cave appeared. Blue silhouettes sprung up all-around them while a snippet of new music performed. “Who enable the dope boys out?” Was the only lyric included in the clip.

As the video completed, the terms “The gentle is really worth the wait” appeared on the screen. Observe the movie below now.

Though the band have still to announce a new file, member Romil Hemnani informed i-D previous thirty day period they were being “working on an album”. “I just can’t say a great deal about it, but I can say that the initials of it are ‘RR’,” he explained.

“Maybe the lovers will figure out what it is. I’m energized about it, it is my favorite a single but.”

Irrespective of not releasing an album due to the fact ‘Ginger’, Brockhampton shared a continual stream of new music in 2020. Their most recent fall incorporated a collaboration with JPEGMAFIA on ‘chain on /keep me’.

The team are also set to execute in Barcelona afterwards this year following staying confirmed as portion of Primavera Audio Festival’s line-up for 2021. They will be a part of the likes of The Strokes, Gorillaz, Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator at the function concerning June 2-6.