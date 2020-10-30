Broadway Star Laura Benanti Joins Cast of ‘Gossip Girl’ Sequel Series!

Laura Benanti, who’s famous for her Broadway career, is set to join the cast of the forthcoming Gossip Girl movie collection!

The Tony-winning celebrity is joining the ensemble cast, even although no details are known about her personality, based on Deadline.

One of the young stars at the upcoming show are Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, also Thomas Doherty.

The ten-episode show will broadcast on HBO Max plus it was composed by Joshua Safran. The”forthcoming show includes a brand new production of New York private college adolescents introduced into the societal surveillance of Gossip Girl. The show will tackle exactly how much social networking and New York itself has shifted in the intervening years”

Laura are also working together with HBO Max about the forthcoming scripted musical particular, Homeschool Musical: Course 2020, that will comprise students from throughout the USA.

You may understand Laura out of her perform on TV shows such as Supergirl, Younger, and Nashville.