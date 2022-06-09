Brittany Renner Girlfriend: Everything You Need to Know in 2022!

P.J. Washington, a big man for the Charlotte Hornets, became a viral sensation this summer. An 18-year-old Washington began dating 27-year-old Brittany Renner when he was still a promising young prospect for the University of Kentucky. For more than a year, Washington dated Renner, a model who has previously been linked to James Harden, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Jamal Murray, Ben Simmons, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, and Colin Kaepernick.

The couple’s relationship progressed properly at first, ending in Washington’s professional debut, Renner’s pregnancy, the birth of a child, and their abrupt breakup. Renner was accused by many people, including Washington, of grooming and then using him for his money shortly after the breakup. Anyone would be motivated by the amount of money she stands to gain.

Renner made some severe claims against Washington after the break-up. He returned the compliment. For a while, things got a little tangled. Fortunately, it appears that everyone involved has gone on. Renner has become a viral phenomenon for his outspokenness about being hit on by players, and Washington has a new girlfriend.

“It was his decision.” Renner stated of the ex-son, the couple’s Paul Jermaine Washington III, “I don’t have to leg-lock n—as… that child was intended.”

“You invited me to live with you.” At 22 years old, you wanted me to have your child. And now we’ve arrived. ‘I’m fine with waiting,’ I told you. “I’m not in a hurry,” she says. Washington, who turned 23 in August, was explained by Renner.

Read More: Who Is Jamie Foxx Dating-Here’s Everything We Know About Katie Holmes

Is Brittany Renner Dating Anyone?

Brittany Renner, who has over 4 million Instagram followers, is not married.

She has apparently dated a number of celebrities, despite the fact that she is not now romantically linked to anyone.

Renner had an on-again, off-again romance with rapper Lil’ Uzi Vert between 2017 and 2018.

The two split up in October 2018, and Renner shared her side of the tale on Instagram.

“After embarrassing me publically time and time again, I’ve given you so many opportunities,” Renner said on Instagram at the time.

What Is the Dating History of Brittany Renner?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany)

Brittany Renner has previously been linked to Drake, James Harden, and Chris Brown.

Furthermore, the social media celebrity disclosed her relationship with NBA player P.J. Washington in February 2021.

In March 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together.

Washington appeared to have erased Tweets after the couple broke their romance in July of that year.

Following his romance with Renner, Washington allegedly replied, “You were faking it all along.”

Is Brittany Renner a Mother or A Father?

Brittany Renner and her ex-boyfriend P.J. Washington have a baby

Renner and the Charlotte Hornets announced the birth of their baby in May 2021, two months after announcing the pregnancy.

Renner and Washington had a kid a few months before they split up in July of that year.

Renner is unmarried and hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since her relationship with P.J. Washington ended.

Renner went on to say that the boy she had with Washington isn’t an “oops baby,” and that Washington is “not a good partner” in a relationship.

Read More: Who Is Jess Hilarious Dating- Here Check All the Latest Updates About Her Relationships!

“no One Has Been Duped, No One Has Been Duped,” She Remarked.

Renner publicized the interview on her almost five million-follower Instagram page. She also stated that she is working on her own podcast and writing a book.

Renner’s statements have elicited no public response from the White House.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket