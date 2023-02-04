Tommy Lee’s Wife’s Transformation Might Shock You!

Tommy Lee’s Wife Makes a Huge Transformation

Brittany Furlan Lee, the esteemed drummer for Mötley Crüe, the adored spouse of Tommy Lee, and a well-known TV and radio host, has shared a few brand-new images on her official Instagram account.

As you can see in the photographs below, Brittany Furlan changed her hair again and showed her fans the before and after shots.

The caption is available below.

” (swipe for the before photo)”

Tommy Lee enjoys the images, thus user Crystin Linares1 posted the following:

Brittany’s response was:

@crystin linares1, how are you doing?

The images are shown below.

Brittany Furlan Responds to Criticism After Pamela Anderson’s Netflix Documentary

According to People Magazine, Pamela Anderson discusses her marriage to ex-husband Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

Following the documentary, admirers criticized Lee’s 2019 bride Brittany Furlan.

On Thursday, Furlan responded to comments from fans about the criticism she had been getting in a TikTok video. The former Vine celebrity claimed that because she is content in her marriage, she doesn’t “sweat” the criticism.

I know people have been checking on me, which is very wonderful. I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m okay, so don’t worry, Furlan said. “Don’t be concerned about the folks who are speaking so negatively. Do not worry; I do not reside on that planet.

Thank you to everyone who has been so kind, she continued. I don’t worry about the opinions of strangers who don’t know me, my relationship, or anything else like that because we are only here for a little period of time.

Furlan said, “I send love to people who have been cruel because I think they probably need it. I adore everyone who has been incredibly kind.”

She said, “I’m blessed to have a really wonderful spouse who honestly laughs all the things off and could care less. Lee is a 60-year-old Mötley Crüe rockstar. Don’t worry about anything, and I appreciate everyone who has stood up for me. If you feel the need to vent and be cruel to me, feel free to do so in the comments section.

According to E! News, Pamela, who divorced Tommy in 1998 after three years of marriage and after their stolen sex video made news in 1995, spoke out in the documentary about how she and her ex-husband were getting along now and expressed her happiness that he is doing well.