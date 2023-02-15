Britt Stewart’s Marriage Rumours And Dating Update

Britt Benae Stewart (born September 21, 1989) is a professional dancer from the United States. She is a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars. Stewart confirmed her romance with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Daniel Durant on February 14, 2023. Stewart was born in Aurora, Colorado, and reared there. Also, she began dancing at the Artistic Fusion Dance Academy when she was three. She was accepted to the Denver School of the Arts in 2000. Later, she went to Los Angeles, California, after graduating in 2007 and being accepted at Loyola Marymount University.

Britt Stewart dating rumours

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have danced their way into each other’s hearts! With beautiful Valentine’s Day posts, the CODA star and the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed their affair on Tuesday. “My Valentine,” wrote the 33-year-old star. “Belated Valentine’s Day!” Durant’s letter was accompanied by a photograph of him and Stewart near the water.

Also, Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have taken their on-stage connection off the floor. Months after competing as partners on Dancing With the Stars, the choreographer and CODA actor acknowledged their romance in heartfelt Valentine’s Day tributes to each other. Later, Daniel posted a lakeside selfie with Britt on Instagram on February 14.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, during one of the DWTS live tour stops, the performers took time to address some of the most frequently requested questions for them. Fans attending the Q&A believe that Durant stated that he and his partner, Stewart, are dating when asked which cast members are in relationships.

Also Read: How Old Is Lady Gaga? Age, Bio, Career, Dating, and Many More Updates

Britt Stewart’s early life

At age three, Britt Stewart began dancing at her local Colorado dance studio, Artistic Fusion Dance Academy. She was admitted into the elite Denver School of the Arts dance department in 2000 and received rigorous training in modern and cultural dance techniques. Also, after graduating in 2007, she was admitted into Loyola Marymount University’s current ballet programmes.

And she later relocated to Los Angeles, where she still resides today. Britt started her professional dance career at twelve with TapKids, a national touring tap company, and a national K-Mart commercial choreographed by Wayne Cilento. Britt has not slowed down since.

Also Read: Who is dating Olivia Attwood? Olivia Attwood from Love Island says she has “no regrets” about her failed relationship with Chris Hughes.

Is Britt Stewart married?

Is Britt Stewart Married is a popular question among many people. Britt Stewart is a professional dancer from the United States. She is a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars. Britt Stewart is not married at the moment. Dancing with the Stars 29th season has an all-star lineup of pros.

Also, Britt Stewart is one of two new cast members, many returning from previous seasons. Also, when season 29 premiered, Britt became the first Black woman to compete in the top professional form of a DWTS season. Here’s all you need to know about the latest DWTS participant.