Britney Spears Returns Into Social Media Following 2-Week Hiatus & Says She Is The’Happiest’ She Is’Ever Been’ – However Fans Are Not Buying It!

Britney Spears is looking quite tough to quell enthusiast concerns using a brand new video on social websites… but can it be functioning??

The pop queen returned Instagram on Monday following a painful two-week hiatus, deciding to deal with the controversy surrounding her emotional wellness, health, and security! Without naming the #FreeBritney motion, Spears made it very clear that not only is she’s fine, but she is completely satisfied!

From the blunt clip, the momma of 2 looked directly at the camera because she advised buddies:

“Hello, therefore I understand there were a good deal of opinions, and a great deal of folks saying a great deal of unique things about me personally, but I only wish to tell you guys know that I’m fine. I am the happiest I have ever been in my entire life. And I am sending most you guys a great deal of prayers, dreams and also a great deal of love”

The”happiest” she has been?? We surely hope so!

Regrettably it appears the vid barely got its point across, and rather, made matters worse! Commenters jumped into voice their views on the article, with lots of definitely not purchasing the sterile songstress’ case. Just have a peek at a little sampling of those responses (under ):

“NO YOUR EYES SAY DIFFERENT HUN X”

“In case you need to tell people you are nice and you seem like that, you are not good.”

“You dont look the speediest”

“Man she seems fearful for me”

“I didnt get it”

“Expecting that these are accurate statements”

“Those saying negative comments are not true assistants and they do not adore the true Britney. Britney is providing you that her ALL and there are individuals who continue to the concept of who they think Britney is…. You men she is showing you that she’s!!! I’ve got much love for you Britney and that I see exactly what your doing. Thank you”

Certainly unbothered, Brit additionally took to Instagram to upload a few pics she has never”shared” earlier, in addition to a movie of her dance to SHAED‘s Trampoline. She captioned the latter article, writing concerning the”pleasure” it attracts:

“Dance is this a vulnerable matter!!!! Performing for a large number of individuals is a cool sense…. . But I find delight in dance for myself!!!!! The vocabulary of dancing is truly beautiful!!!! You say a lot without saying a word… with your own body to express how you feel!!!! Live and express your own body in whatever way you desire!!!!!!! @shaedband.”

Ch-ch-check her out hottest IGs!

Has Britney convinced that she is over”nice”?? We wish to hear all of your ideas in the comments (below)!

