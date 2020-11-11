Britney Spears’ Lawyer Claims She is Afraid of Father Jamie

Britney Spears is fearful of her dad Jamie Spears, according to the singer’s attorney.

The accusation was shown in court Tuesday, Nov. 10, throughout the continuing struggle on her conservatorship.

Attorney Samuel D. Ingham III maintained that Britney was frightened of her daddy and wouldn’t function so long as controllers her livelihood, Us Weekly reported. The attorney also stated Britney, 38, along with Jamie, 68, have not spoken for a little while, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jamie was in control of Britney’s health and fiscal plans following her widely-publicized breakdown in 2007. In the past several decades, fans have rallied behind the #FreeBritney motion to give her power over her livelihood and adjust the conservatorship. Her daddy called the motion a”joke”

In 2019, Britney went to a music hiatus and Jamie temporarily resigned from the function of conservator owing to his health reasons. Britney’s care supervisor Jodi Montgomery replaced him.