Britney Spears Experienced Early Xmas with Her Boys

Britney Spears‘ acquired a leap on present giving this year as she acquired in some high-quality time with her little ones ahead of Christmas Working day … TMZ has figured out.

The singer expended a several several hours on both equally Monday and Tuesday with Jayden and Sean … in accordance to our sources. No phrase on how their present exchange went down, but are unable to visualize the boys left empty-handed. For her aspect, we’re explained to Brit was thrilled to have the time with them.

We’re instructed Jayden and Sean returned again to their dad Kevin Federline‘s residence afterward — and they’ll be with him for Christmas Eve and Xmas Day. Final 12 months, it was Britney’s change to have the kiddos to herself on the 24th.

Of study course, Kevin has primary custody of both of those children … Britney cares for them about 30 per cent of the time — one thing which is been in area for a even though now. While numerous wondered if her #FreeBritney saga would affect visitation … we have learned it has not, and the boys are viewing their mom as consistently as they constantly have.

In the meantime … Britney and her dad, Jamie, are still locked in a courtroom struggle in excess of her conservatorship. She’s manufactured it apparent she needs him to move down and hand in excess of the reins.

Doesn’t audio like that mess is spilled around into her quick relatives daily life … which is superior information for Brit’s holiday break cheer.