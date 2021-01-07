Britney Spears’ ex-partner Jason Alexander attends professional-Trump protest

Britney Spears’ ex-spouse Jason Allen Alexander shared shots and movies with his followers as he attended the pro-Trump protests in Washington DC.

Jason, who famously married Britney in Las Vegas in 2004 just before their marriage was annulled 55 hrs afterwards, took a selfie sporting a red Trump 45 hat outside the Capitol, wherever protesters could be viewed with flags.

He captioned the snap: ‘DC. Thousands and thousands showed up’, though he did not appear to have been amongst the individuals who breached the Capitol from his posts.

Hundreds of protesters had stormed the Capitol in guidance of Donald Trump as Congress was set to rely electoral votes to certify he experienced dropped to President-elect Joe Biden.

Jason experienced also shared a online video from the protest with the caption: ‘Where all my patriots I’m on the Trump Educate what will you explain to your grandkids’.

The march on the Senate descended into a riot in which four people today ended up still left dead and 68 have been arrested as they tried out to overthrow November’s election benefits.

Next the functions, Trump agreed to a peaceful transfer of electric power for the initially time since the election.

The Trump protest is not the only demonstration Jason has been noticed attending, even so, as he was also witnessed at a #FreeBritney rally in August.

He experienced joined the crowd gathered outdoors an LA courthouse where a hearing was having place about her conservatorship, which has been in location due to the fact 2008.

Jason instructed Us Weekly at the time: ‘I’m listed here to exhibit assist for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney.

A lot more: Britney Spears



‘This is an unlucky problem that’s been in her daily life for a very long time. It is affected me and her, and that will make me portion of it.

‘I’ve been peaceful for 10 yrs, and I sense [like] what a good time to appear ahead now with the movement building noise and the conservatorship hearings heading on.’

Got a story?

If you’ve obtained a movie star tale, video clip or photos get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment group by emailing us [email protected] isles, contacting 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff web page – we’d enjoy to listen to from you.

More : The View’s Meghan McCain condemns Trump following Capitol riots: ‘Invoke the 25th Amendment’

Additional : Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals Covid-19 analysis but didn’t infect girlfriend