Britney Spears Claims Father Gave Business Manager Excessive $308Suicide Boost

Britney Spears Considers her Daddy dished out Tens of thousands of dollars for her former Company manager for no Great reason… and she Believes it was Far too much.

Based on new legal docs acquired by TMZ… Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group started repping Britney over a decade before, and got paid 5% commission on her own gross entertainment-related income.

That clearly added to a good deal of cash when Britney was performing, but it required a bang once she declared her”indefinite work hiatus” in ancient 2019.

In accordance with the docs… Tri Star emailed Brit’s daddy, Jamie Spears, at November 2019 also said it needed to stay on the 5 per cent commission program, but using a $500k yearly minimum.

Britney asserts her father approved this new agreement without trying to negotiate a favorable bargain, and so… screwed her from $308,974. 51 it shipped to Tri Star because of the own services in 2019.

Britney’s legal group calls for these”revolutionary new agreements” that lent Tri Star per month 260% increase in the sum that it could have been owed under the prior thing. She is seeking to pay off the $309k payment too and charge back to her to the bookkeeping.

We broke the story… Tri Star too worked as Brit’s biz director a month, also Jamie already hired a brand new one. This is producing another significant rift within her own continuing conservatorship situation , also played a part in Brit’s choice to attempt and receive her daddy eliminated as co-conservator.