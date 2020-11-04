Britney Spears Claims Business Manager Quit, Requires Father Removed as Co-Conservator

Exclusive

Britney Spears States her Firm manager quit from the blue, but she Asserts her Larger Problem is that her Father hired a new Director without giving her notice.

Britney’s legal group registered docs asking Bessemer Trust Company been the only conservator of her company affairs… instead of only co-conservator together with her daddy, Jamie. Back in docs, acquired by TMZ, Britney claims the movement that put things in motion has been an October 28 letter telling her Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group functioned as Britney’s company manager with no previous notice.

She states she has beef with her daddy for hiring Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan to emerge on because the new company director without sacrificing her notice along with an opportunity to interview Kane, critique the conditions of his hiring, or even consider options.

Britney also claims that the move brings significant concern as Jamie’s aim”is to present a brand new gatekeeper who has a significant working connection with [Jamie’s] team”

Britney maintains it is part of Jamie’s efforts to”maintain complete operational control of her resources, books and documents.”

Britney says she will file a request to eliminate Jamie since the co-conservator of this estate to ensure Bessemer will serve that function independently. Earlier this season she asked Jamie be eliminated because the only conservator of her company affairs. At that stage, she had been fine with him remaining as co-conservator, however she needs him out entirely.