British isles ticket-holder will come ahead to declare £39m EuroMillions jackpot

A lucky British isles ticket-holder has come ahead to claim a £39 million EuroMillions New Year’s Working day jackpot.

he winning numbers were being 16, 28, 32, 44 and 48, with the lucky stars 01 and 09.

Just just one ticket received the £39,774,466.40 jackpot.

Lottery operator Camelot reported that checks are getting manufactured on the claim.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the Countrywide Lottery, reported: “It is fantastic news that the jackpot winning lucky ticket-holder has now claimed this huge prize. We will now concentration on supporting the ticket-holder by way of the process.”

He added: “What a start out to 2021 for EuroMillions gamers.

“Not only did the large jackpot get gained in the United kingdom, but a more 10 blessed gamers banked £1 million in the Millionaire Maker event. In all, in excess of 900,000 British isles gamers received a prize in the New Year’s Working day attract.”

No person received the EuroMillons Hotpicks jackpot, which takes advantage of the exact same figures as the most important attract, but one winner scooped the Thunderball best prize of £500,000.

The Thunderball figures were 13, 17, 30, 34, 35 and the Thunderball was 01.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an approximated £15 million.

