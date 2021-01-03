British isles Coronavirus Stay: Boris Johnson faces calls for entire lockdown as he insists schools are safe

Boris Johnson ‘realistic’ on regardless of whether GCSE and A-Stage tests ought to be cancelled

Requested regardless of whether he could promise universities will open on January 18, Boris Johnson instructed the Andrew Marr clearly show: “Well, definitely, we’re heading to proceed to evaluate the effects of the Tier 4 actions, the Tier 3 actions.”

On no matter if GCSE and A-Degree exams should be cancelled, the Prime Minister stated: “We’ve got to be real looking, we’ve received to be realistic about the rate of which this new variant has spread… we have bought to be reasonable about the impression that it is acquiring on our NHS… and we’ve acquired to be humble in the deal with of this virus.”

Mr Johnson indicated tougher constraints may perhaps be introduced, saying: "It may well be that we need to have to do matters in the next handful of weeks that will be harder in several parts of the country.

“I’m completely, completely reconciled to that.”