British authorities respond to tanker ceased in English Channel

LONDON – British authorities and coast guard units reacted Sunday to a event aboard an oil tanker from the English Channel. The boat’s owner blamed the difficulty to stowaways and stated it wasn’t a hijacking.

The episode happened to the Libyan-registered tanker Nave Andromeda, that was scheduled to dock in the port of Southampton on Sunday morning.

Pat Adamson, ” a spokesman for the boat’s owner, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp., explained the scenario as a”security incident” involving stowaways and stated the tanker wasn’t hijacked. It’ll be up to the police to remark further, ” he explained.

“We’re aware and coping with a continuing incident aboard a boat that’s located south east of the Isle of Wight,? Hampshire authorities said in a declaration. “We will offer you additional updates if we are able to achieve that.”

Two coast guard helicopters reacted to the episode, and police set up an exclusion zone round the tanker.

The Nave Andromeda abandoned Lagos, Nigeria, on Oct. 6 and was expected to dock in Southampton, England, in 10. 30 a.m. Sunday, based on boat tracking site MarineTraffic.com. The tanker was occupying a place approximately 5 miles north of Sandown on the Isle of Wight for the past couple of hours, monitoring data reveals.

Chris Parry, a retired rear admiral in the Royal Navy, told the BBC which dependent on the available info, ” he guesses that the stowaways dismissed the team’s instructions as the boat neared port, along with the team retreated into a protected area of the boat called”the citadel” to keep control of the boat.

“My guess isthat they have got some esoteric components running around the boat,” Parry said. “They do not need to enter shallow waters till they have secured these folks. That is a very sensible thing to do.”

Bob Seely, that symbolizes the Isle of Wight at Parliament, said that the British authorities was planning to convene an assembly of its crisis committee to talk about its answer. Trouble on the boat is of specific concern due to the tanker’s cargo and since the vessel began from West Africa, ” he explained.

“I guess, due to the character of the it’ll be treated as marine counter-terrorism,” Seely told Sky News. “The amount of individuals in the U.K. who perform this are extremely restricted, and the applicable units will probably be studying choices, undoubtedly, as to which we might do.”

The Home Office, which is responsible for law enforcement and legislation from the U.K., stated that it had been aware of the event.

The U.K. Chamber of Shipping stated that it had been”connected with the relevant government. “

“We think it’s very likely to be associated with stowaways onboard but are anticipating more info,” the trade association said in a statement.