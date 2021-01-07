The last guy to assault the US Capitol, prior to the Donald Trump supporting mob on Wednesday, was a British Army Significant Typical from Northern Ireland.

obert Ross from Rostrevor in Co Down, will eternally be remembered as the male who burned down the White Property in 1814.

The Burning of Washington took area during the War of 1812 between the British and the US.

Important Typical Ross led his troops to Washington and set fireplace to the Capitol, Washington Navy Lawn and the President’s Mansion.

It was the only time that a foreign ability captured and occupied Washington.

Eyewitnesses testified to Ross personally being associated in the piling up of home furnishings and kindling for the White Home as he and his troops organized to ruin the building.

Much less than a thirty day period right after the Burning of Washington, Ross was shot and killed in the Fight of Baltimore.

His continues to be ended up transported to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and embalmed in a cask of rum just before getting laid in the Aged Burying Ground.

In his native Rostrevor, a monument was erected in 1826 in his memory and still stands right now on the spot wherever he had supposed to dwell out his retirement with his spouse on the shores of Carlingford Lough.

The officers of Ross’ American marketing campaign troop and the gentry of County Down set up the granite obelisk.

In 2008, the monument was restored to its former glory at a value of £250,000 by the aged Newry and Mourne District Council.

The inscription reads: “MAJOR-Common ROBERT ROSS. Served with distinction in Holland, Egypt, Italy, Spain and France.

“Conquered in America, and fell victorious at Baltimore.”

Ross also held a position in developing the lyrics of the US countrywide anthem.

He approved an American attorney, Francis Scott Vital, onto his ship just in advance of the Struggle of Baltimore.

Critical afterwards observed the US flag traveling right after the American victory and wrote the lyrics to Star Spangled Banner.

Belfast Telegraph