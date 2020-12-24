Britain’s most large safety jails to provide vegan Xmas dinners

Prisoners in Britain’s most significant-security jails will have a alternative of vegan, vegetarian and earth foodstuff driving bars this Xmas.

Data discovered next a Flexibility of Facts request submitted by Metro.co.uk has disclosed prisoners in three high-stability jails will be consuming a variety of nutritious seasonal fare this calendar year.

HMP Belmarsh will be serving beetroot falafel, vegan Wellington and butternut squash vegan pasties. A several-alternative variety which has to be crammed in by prisoners also lists regular staples these kinds of as sliced turkey and hen breast.

The form-print sheet, which has to be go through by computer and looks like a throwback to the Porridge period, has symbols denoting vegan, vegetarian, healthy, halal and diabetic-friendly options.

Inmates who never fancy the falafel, which is marked vegan, balanced and halal, can decide for cheese and biscuits or noodles for Christmas Working day lunch.

Evening meal alternatives include things like the vegan Wellington, hen breast, sliced turkey and pan-fried fish prawn chilli butter.

Sides contain roast potatoes, carrots, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, stuffing, pigs in blankets and gravy.

Christmas pudding and custard are offered to spherical off all selections.

The Boxing Day menu contains a ‘no meat sausage roll’ and turkey or cheese and onion slices for lunch, all followed by flapjack and mince pies.

Butternut squash vegan pasties, smoked haddock fish cakes and sliced beef and ham are the night decisions.

Sides involve bubble and squeak, salad and potatoes.

The Category A jail in south east London is house to some of Britain’s most high-profile prisoners.

They incorporate Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, the a few killers of Pc Andrew Harper.

At HMP Frankland, an additional Classification A men’s jail, prisoners will also be sitting down down to a lot more healthier choices than in past occasions.

On Xmas Day, vegan schnitzels and halal sliced pepper beef casseroles will be amid the foods served.

Possibilities marked ‘ordinary’ involve roast turkey and gammon and chipolata sausage and stuffing.

Salmon and sauce is shown as a wholesome choice, with all the possibilities having trimmings of roast potatoes, carrots, Brussels sprouts and gravy. Dessert is Xmas pudding and sauce or peaches.

For dinner, choices consist of a crab mayo roll, noodle pack, salad roll and cheese salad, with Xmas cake, mince piece, satsuma, cheese and biscuits, sausage roll and blended nuts for afters.

Boxing Day lunch choices contain vegetable or ‘jumbo’ halal sausages, a vegan beef tomato, mushroom and beans food and yoghurt or grapefruit for afters. For tea, selections involve a vegan spicy bean burger, halal cheese burger, chicken leg or jacket potato.

The greatest stability jail in County Durham was the residence of the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe, right before his demise at the jail in November.

HMP Wakefield has a grid menu which contains vegan Wellington, Quorn meat- free of charge roast and standard Xmas choices these as turkey and roast rooster.

A vegan Christmas pudding is also offered. Boxing Working day fare features a crumbed vegan schnitzel, a vegetable Chinese curry, battered fish and halal chicken leg salad.

Inmates at the jail in West Yorkshire consist of murderer Jeremy Bamber, who killed five associates of his very own relatives, black taxi rapist John Worboys and paedophile Ian Watkins.

The menus have been launched by the Ministry of Justice below the Freedom of Facts Act at a time when privileges this kind of as Christmas get-togethers at the 3 jails have been curtailed.

The reaction reads: ‘This is simply because, regrettably, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the will need to carry out a limited routine in prisons in get to carry out social distancing and keep all these who reside and operate in our prisons risk-free, these institutions are not capable to facilitate extra festive entertainment or privileges this 12 months.

‘Safeguarding the health of prisoners must continue to consider precedence.’

