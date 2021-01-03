Britain’s former fattest male dies of heart assault aged 52

A football enthusiast when acknowledged as ‘Britain’s fattest man’ has died right after a suspected heart assault.

Barry Austin, who achieved 65 stone at a person phase, died on New Year’s Day aged 52, it emerged on Sunday.

His loved ones disclosed that the ex-cab driver from Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham, was rushed to medical center just after suffering a fall at his property the week right before.

Barry’s stepson’s spouse stated the Birmingham Metropolis enthusiast died from a heart assault on New Year’s Day in hospital. The relatives are mentioned not to have been with him when he died owing to coronavirus limits.

In modern years Barry – described as ‘chatty, fantastic enjoyable and a attractive bloke’ – was stated to have struggled with breathing challenges and challenges with his legs, leaving him unable to leave his residence.

He is survived by his companion Debbie Kirby, and 4 step-children, Sarah, Dannielle, Marcus and Demi Lee, who are all claimed to be devastated at the loss of the properly identified Brummie.

He highlighted in a Sky A single documentary referred to as ‘Inside Britain’s Fattest Man’.

Recognised as ‘Fat Baz’, he was noted to have had a very good Xmas and been ‘reasonably well and in very good spirits’ in the days major up to his slide.

But the blues supporter is explained to have been ‘struggling with his legs’ right after losing a appreciable volume of excess weight, which was ‘taking its toll on his body’.

At one stage Barry would eat up to 29,000 energy and would drink 12 litres of fizzy consume in a day.

But he shed 20 stone again in April 2012, minimizing his calorie consumption to only 1,500 as he geared up to marry his then fiancée Debbie, 50, from Solihull, West Midlands.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media as persons try to remember the well known Brummie.

The former head of activity at BRMB radio Tom Ross, reported: ‘RIP a longtime listener in the BRMB times- arrived into the studios a couple occasions – charming male – Sad commence to 2021’

Warwickshire and West Midlands military cadets posted: ‘We are saddened to discover of the passing of Barry Austin.

‘Barry was a 3 star Cadet Corporal in what is now Chelmsley Wooden Platoon and is remembered with fondness by a selection of our adult volunteers.

‘Our views go out to his family at this difficult time.’

Get in touch with our information crew by emailing us at [email protected] kingdom.

For additional tales like this, test our news web page.