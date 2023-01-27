Bristol Palin’s Plastic Surgeries Helped Her in Gaining Confidence!

When Bristol Palin was first shown to the world, she had just graduated from high school and was expecting her first child. In 2008, her mom Sarah Palin was chosen to be the vice-presidential nominee, and the political family became famous.

Since her first show, Bristol, who is now 27 and a mother of three, has been the subject of rumors about plastic surgery because of how her looks have changed. So, has the Alaskan man or woman been under the knife? In 2011, Bristol told the public that she had surgery to fix her jaw.

Bristol Palin’s Jaw Surgery Suspicions

She told Us Weekly at the time, “It’s not plastic surgery.” “Yes, it made me look better, but I had to have this surgery for medical reasons… so my jaw and teeth could get back into place… I don’t worry too much about my face.”

But Bristol says that even though it wasn’t cosmetic surgery, she loves the way she looks now. “I couldn’t be happier with the results,” she said. “I look older, more mature, and my face isn’t as round as a baby’s!”

Dr. Tal Roudner, a plastic surgeon in Miami who has never worked on Bristol, says that she might have changed the most because she has lost weight. “She did say she had jaw surgery, which could have been for cosmetic or functional reasons, like fixing an overbite,” he told Life & Style. “Her lower lip looks a little fuller, which could be from fillers or an upturn of the lip from the jaw surgery.” “No matter what’s going on, Bristol looks cute and happy.”

We think that Bristol’s young look is probably due to her genes, and the fact that her mother is 53 is proof that the Palins age well. “I’ve told almost everyone I’ve talked to this… Sarah’s makeup artist, Amy Strozzi, told the HuffPost in 2009, “The Governor’s skin is the most beautiful skin I’ve ever worked with.” “Of course, makeup always helps make a smooth surface, but her skin was in perfect shape. I think it’s because the air in Alaska is clean, I eat a lot of fresh fish and protein, and I work out regularly.” Like mother, like daughter.

Bristol Palin Recently Admitted She Had Breast Surgery

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old mother of three posted a photo of herself wearing a compression bra and surgical drains after her breast reconstruction surgery on her Instagram Story. She said it was her ninth one to fix a “messed up” one she had when she was 19.

“Sharing wayyyyy too much information right now, but I had my NINTH breast reconstruction surgery last night. All of this is because of a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 “Palin wrote on top of the photo.

“I’ve had other surgeries to try to fix the muscle damage and terrible scarring that happened at the start,” she said. “The whole thing has made me feel bad about myself my whole adult life,” she said.

Bristol Palin shows the scars from her tummy tuck and tells people on social media not to “compare ourselves”.”Hoping this is the last surgery I need. I hate to be a whiner, but it kind of puts a pause/setback on life, which is why I’ve been pretty MIA,” she told her followers when they asked why she hasn’t been on social media much lately.

“Trying my best to stay positive, pump myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for,” she said. “I’m healthy and able to do everything I need to do, and this is just a bother because things could always be worse.”

Palin then asked her fans to send her suggestions for shows to watch and “funny memes because I’m already going stir crazzzy.”

The former Teen Mom OG star has talked about how her surgeries have changed the way she looks on social media before. In March 2021, she posted a video showing the scars from a tummy tuck she said she had done years before.

“Let’s be reeeel for a minute. I put up the things I want you to see. From good angles…and not from scars or insecurities, “Palin said this in the video.

“Here’s something I don’t talk about,” she said, zooming in to show the scars on her lower stomach.

Palin wrote in the video: “Don’t let this place make you compare your own worth and steal your joy.” She captioned the post, “Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to.”

At the end of the clip, she gave her followers an encouraging Bible verse from Psalm 143:8.

At the time, Palin used her Instagram Story to answer some questions from fans about the surgery. During the IG chat, she said that Dr. Rose from Corpus Christi, Texas, did her tummy tuck. She called him “incredible,” according to E! News.

According to the news outlet, Palin went on to say, “It was done in early 2018.” “I don’t regret it. But getting better was without a doubt the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”