Bring Me The Horizon discuss new tune’Tear Drops’

Bring Me The Horizon have published new monitor’Tear Drops’ — see the movie below.

The tune, which features about the group’s coming’Post Human:’ Survival Horror’ EP, follows their cooperation together with Yungblud on’Obey’ and’Parasite Eve’.Frontman Oli Sykes directed, edited and starred at one’s accompanying video. A press release says that he”pulls his private relationship with melancholy channeling it in the visual representation of him spat, which found him spend a complete day at a submerged tank when firing”.

Sykes stated of this new monitor:”It’s my favorite song from the album. I am so eager to find out this single, it seems just like a timeless Bring Me The Horizon song but with no feeling like anything we have done previously. I feel just like Teardrops is a few of the very best work we have done, musically and lyrically as complete.”

weekly, BMTH verified details of the’Post Human’ UK arena tour, that is scheduled to kick off in September 2021.

The excursion has been set to go to Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and London following calendar year, with all the shows supposedly defined as the group’s”just UK dates” at 2021.

Talking to NME at June, frontman Oli Sykes stated of’Post Human’:'”The concept behind’Post Human’ is considering how we have stepped from development and also the food chain. If we could do so, we could assume accountability for what we’ve done to the world and be something much better than that which people are at the moment.”

Figuring out exactly what to expect from part of their newest’Post Human’ job, Sykes explained it as”a recruiting album with battle tunes”.

“You know just like on Lord About The music in which they sing a tune prior to conflict, knowing they may perish but they are going caught persevere and see how it moves? We are attempting to Celebrate this,” he explained. “This very first album is all about anger and hope and feels just like the sonic equivalent of a riot. We are inviting people to locate the solution .”