Brighton -1 Arsenal Stay! Outcome, latest information and reaction – Premier League as it transpired

The Gunners are last but not least on the lookout up the desk, not down, right after ending a prolonged winless streak by thumping Chelsea.

They head to the south coast with renewed self-confidence, but also mindful that they lost the corresponding fixture previous year thanks to Neal Maupay’s damage-time winner.

A further acquire tonight will send out Arsenal up to 12th right before a welcome run of fixtures in opposition to relegation candidates in early January.

Arsenal are with no Gabriel, who has tested constructive for coronavirus, while fellow Brazilians David Luiz and Willian missed the Chelsea get as a result of a further illness.

In extra positive information, Mikel Arteta is boosted by the return to the aspect of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whilst Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe keep their put in the starting off line-up.

