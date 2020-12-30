Brighton -1 Arsenal Stay! Outcome, latest information and reaction – Premier League as it transpired

The Gunners are last but not least on the lookout up the desk, not down, right after ending a prolonged winless streak by thumping Chelsea.
They head to the south coast with renewed self-confidence, but also mindful that they lost the corresponding fixture previous year thanks to Neal Maupay’s damage-time winner.
A further acquire tonight will send out Arsenal up to 12th right before a welcome run of fixtures in opposition to relegation candidates in early January.
Arsenal are with no Gabriel, who has tested constructive for coronavirus, while fellow Brazilians David Luiz and Willian missed the Chelsea get as a result of a further illness.
In extra positive information, Mikel Arteta is boosted by the return to the aspect of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whilst Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe keep their put in the starting off line-up.
We have Simon Collings at the Amex Stadium this night, you can follow alongside with our Reside weblog below…
Essential Points
Show latest updates
Hello!
Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Dwell coverage of the Leading League clash among Brighton and Arsenal.
We have Simon Collings at the Amex. Adhere with us.
( ES Composire )
How to view
Television channel: The match will not be revealed on Television in the British isles.
Dwell stream: Amazon Key Video subscribers can stream the match stay on line or on cellular and pill by using the Key Movie application.
Arsenal staff news
Arsenal had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back again in the match working day squad right after a calf personal injury for the win over Chelsea but the Gabonese forward was an unused substitute.
The Gunners skipper could return listed here, with Arteta unlikely to hazard a 3rd recreation in speedy succession for Martinelli following his lengthy absence, but the Spaniard will undoubtedly stick with the bulk of the side who starred on Boxing Day.
Standard Sport prediction: Brighton 1-2 Arsenal
The Seagulls bought the much better of Arsenal in this fixture straight just after the coronavirus restart previous period and have usually performed well in opposition to the north Londoners in recent seasons.
The Gunners, nevertheless, will be determined to establish some momentum immediately after the Chelsea earn and may just have ample to squeeze past Graham Potter’s battling side.
Immediately after a brief return, enthusiasts are when yet again shut out of the Amex Stadium this evening, with Brighton having moved into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.
( POOL/AFP through Getty Visuals )
Arsenal will be sporting their white away strip this evening. No concept why, given that Brighton perform in blue, but there you go.
Our man Simon Collings has arrived at the Amex…
We will have all the crew news in just more than 5 minutes’ time…
Arsenal workforce news
Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Keeping, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang
Subs: Runarsson, Mustafi, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Pepe, Nketiah, Lacazette
Brighton crew news
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Burn off, Bernardo, Bissouma, Propper, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Mac Allister.
Subs: Steele, White, Connolly, Maupay, Trosard, Welbeck, March, Zeqiri, Molumby