Briana DeJesus Storms Out of Teen Mom 2 Reunion Soon after Dr. Drew Pushback

“I will not wanna do this. I am accomplished. I am done. I am carried out.”

Briana DeJesus kicked off Tuesday’s “Teenager Mom 2” reunion by exclaiming, “My life’s a scorching mess” — and finished it by walking out.

Part 1 of the reunion targeted on Chelsea Houska’s exit, Leah Messer’s exes and Jade Cline’s relationship with her moms and dads and Sean, in advance of DeJesus took middle stage … or centre Skype, as it have been.

Showing up pretty much amid the pandemic, Briana was first asked about rekindling her romance with ex-boyfriend and father to Stella, Luis Hernandez — a hookup which resulted in her acquiring an STI.

MTV

Teen Mother 2’s Briana DeJesus Exams Optimistic for Chlamydia Immediately after Unprotected Intercourse with Ex



Perspective Tale

“I am gonna blame it on the liquor, the to start with time. The second time, it just occurred,” she said. “Will there ever be a further time? Hell no.”

Soon after Dr. Drew applauded her for currently being so open about screening favourable for chlamydia and going to Prepared Parenthood for remedy, DeJesus defined she was stunned by her take a look at results.

‘It form of bit me int he ass, I always get analyzed. I imagined it was likely to be a common check out,” she stated. “And to get all those final results, I was tremendous stunned and terrified, like this can not be going on proper now. It’s chlamydia, it can be treatable.”

She added that she was nervous to converse about it on digital camera, simply because it truly is nevertheless thought of “taboo,” but because production filmed her obtaining the connect with, she experienced no option but to handle it. She also stated she was not confident irrespective of whether Luis at any time received procedure.

MTV

Briana DeJesus Reveals Monetary Requires for Exes, Admits New Man Is ‘Wrong Thing’ for Her (Distinctive)



Look at Story

Briana was then joined by Devoin Austin, with whom she shares daughter Nova. Though she has no formal child assistance arrangement with either of her daughters’ fathers, she has been getting income from them every month — and, this year, she requested for an raise. Devoin clearly was not thrilled.

Through the reunion, he expressed his disappointment with the reality that Briana was inquiring for much more support, while she tends to make a lot more than he does. “It really is on paper, we can provide out salary, how much revenue you’ve created, how considerably I have created, it really is not even near,” he exclaimed.

“I don’t believe it is fair you depend what I make or do not make, due to the fact at the end of the working day we both equally designed Nova with each other and it is really not reasonable that I am undertaking everything by myself,” she shot back.

“You will not search up what is actually fiscally effective for me and you, you make that choice on your salary,” he countered. “You do not consult with with me right before you sign anything at all. When shit strike the supporter and Covid arrived and I am not creating no income, you might be trapped carrying the bag, that’s how that went down.”

YouTube

Teen Mother 2 Stars React As Chelsea Houska Reveals She’s Leaving Show



See Tale

Briana was around the conversation at this position. “I you should not have just about anything to say, I am done here, I will not want to film with him anymore,” she reported into digicam and to cohosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab.

“I imagine he has a position,” Dr. Drew said to her. “His point is not fully invalid.”

DeJesus did not want to hear that — and she only acquired much more aggravated at the predicament right after Pinksy interjected.

“I am carried out right here, I never want to finish this conversation,” she claimed, having up out of her seat and going for walks off set. “I wanna go home, I am heading property. I really don’t wanna do this. I am carried out. I’m accomplished. I’m carried out.”

A preview for the up coming episode confirmed DeJesus returning to film the rest of the distinctive.

“Teenager Mom” airs Tuesdays on MTV.