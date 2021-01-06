Briana DeJesus: I’m Finding Death Threats Because of Devoin Austin!

At one particular time or an additional, all of the stars of the Teenager Mom universe have skilled some sort of child daddy drama.

But perhaps none of them have endured as substantially BS at the arms of their exes as Briana DeJesus.

You may well have imagined the awfulness peaked when DeJesus contracted an STD from Luis Hernandez …

… But hold out until eventually you hear about the hottest nonsense involving her other infant daddy, Devoin Austin.

Things concerning Briana and Devoin have been tense for a although now.

The tension commenced last month when Briana gave her new boyfriend an AK-47 for Xmas, a present that Devoin understandably took problem with.

After all, he has a daughter with Bri, and younger youngsters and assault rifles less than the very same roof is kind of a recipe for catastrophe.

Anyway, Devoin before long exacted a bizarre type of revenge on his ex by “unintentionally” leaking her cell phone variety throughout 1 of his Instagram Reside classes.

Just about every single Teenager Mom has an army of haters out there, and it seems Briana’s took edge of this new details by harassing her with abusive phone calls and texts.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup experiences, a follower questioned Devoin about the leak during a new Instagram Q&A.

And to say he was unapologetic would be placing it really mildly.

“I didn’t do it on goal but at the similar time, OH Properly,” he replied.

“She for At the time felt my ache.”

From there, Devoin complained about the remedy he allegedly endures on a day by day basis owing to his wife’s actuality Tv set stardom.

“I experienced persons occur up to me at my career,” he mentioned.

“F–k a text. People today send out my IG 100s of messages bashing me on INCORRECT information,” Austin ongoing.

“So her acquiring a tiny frantic 3 hrs is no matter what to me!”

Not shockingly, Briana was swift to answer, pointing out that she dealt with a lot much more than 3 several hours of inconvenience as a final result of Devoin’s “accidental” prank.

“I get detest mail every single day, I get tons of [messages] bashing me,” she wrote.

“I have gotten people today bash me in community. I get loss of life threats. I get judged. Folks are cruel out there.”

Briana added that this kind of remedy is practically nothing new to her, and she’s been enduring numerous forms of harassment for as long as she’s been on tv.

“I reside in a community in which people hate me,” she wrote.

“I study to zone it out. Just simply because I carry it nicely does not signify it is not hefty,” DeJesus continued.

“I [live] it each day,” she wrote. “Even if you really do not do just about anything mistaken, being acknowledged and staying on Tv, you are going to still get judged so remember to.”

This incident is the most recent in a extended line of unusual conflicts involving Briana and Devoin.

The most new transpired just last 7 days, when Teen Mom 2 admirers accused Briana’s mother, Roxanne DeJesus, of working with a racial slur in reference to Devoin.

Apparently, on that celebration, Devoin defended Roxy.

“Roxy usually been awesome to me,” Devoin wrote.

“On and OFF digicam. When once again. It’s her daughter we dealing with. I assume her to go to war for her!”

Frankly, at this level, will not know who to consider.

Perhaps Briana and Devoin belong collectively.

