A former NBA player and his girlfriend have been missing since July, but family members told ABC NEWS Good Morning America today that they were still hoping the duo will be found alive.

Bison Dele, 33, who played basketball under the name Brian Williams, and his girlfriend Serena Karlan, 30, were last seen in July.

Dele played centre and forward for the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the 1997 NBA champion Chicago Bulls throughout his career. He most recently played for the Detroit Pistons from 1997 to 1999.

Dele travelled to Lebanon to join pals in a water purification firm after walking away from a $35 million deal in 1999, but eventually relocated to Australia and lived a carefree lifestyle that included riding and surfing.

Dele left on a South Pacific sailing trip on July 4th. He is currently missing, along with Bertrand Saldo, the skipper of his yacht, and Karlan, his seven-month girlfriend. The gang set sail from Moorea, Tahiti, on their way to Hawaii through the South Pacific’s isolated Tuamoto and the Marquesas Islands.

Colleges and Universities as A Career

As a high school student, Bison Dele aka Brian Williams attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his senior season, he averaged 17.3 points per game, 12.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 steals, and 9.1 blocks while shooting 57.7% from the field.

He attended Saint Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica, California, before attending Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada.

He was a track and field athlete up to high school. His collegiate basketball career began at the University of Maryland, where he spent one year before transferring to Arizona the next year.

Brian Williams’ Girlfriend in The Nba?

Bison Dele dated Serena Karlan, a Czech lady while playing centre for the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons throughout his professional career in the United States.

Dele owned and steered the catamaran Hakuna Matata when Karlan and Dele set sail towards the South Pacific in July 2002. The yacht’s skipper, Bertrand Saldo, and Dele’s brother, Miles Dabord, had accompanied them on their expedition (born Kevin Williams).

The explorers’ journey back and forth was cut short two days into the journey when they vanished into thin air. Dele spent time after retiring in Lebanon, the Mediterranean, and Australia’s outback before buying a catamaran and learning to sail. Dele persuaded Karlan to accompany him on his boat during September 11, 2001, terrorist strikes in New York.

Serena Karlan, and Nba Player’s Girlfriend

Serena Karlan, Bison Dele’s girlfriend, was a long-overdue NBA star who was dating Karlan. They left Tahiti on Dele’s catamaran, the Hukuna Matata, on July 6, 2002, as previously stated. Captain Bertrand Saldo had joined them on their journey. They landed at Raiatea, their final destination before going to Hawaii, after a 20-hour ride.

Serena Karlan was a 30-year-old lady at the time of her disappearance. Karlan’s family tree is sketchy at best. Dele, her lover, was 33 years old at the time of the abduction and was born on April 6, 1969.

The Williams family also included Eugene “Geno” Williams Jr. and Patricia Phillips’ younger brother, Dele. Dele attended Bishop Gorman High School on the North Shore of Las Vegas for his senior year of high school. Dele began his collegiate basketball career at the University of Maryland before transferring to the University of Arizona and sitting out the next season.

Her identity has remained a mystery. According to other accounts, she is assumed dead. After being tossed from an aeroplane over Arizona, Dele’s younger brother Miles had to flee to Mexico.

Ncaa Experience and Early Years

Williams was born on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1969, in Fresno, California, to Patricia Phillips and Platters singer Eugene “Geno” Williams Jr., who subsequently divorced.

Patricia Phillips remarried and lived in Fresno with her two kids until her second marriage ended when Brian was in seventh grade.

His ancestors were Cherokee and African-American.

