Brian May well shares ‘a instant to just take to my grave’ from Freddie Mercury tribute live performance Observe | Music | Entertainment

Freddie Mercury died 30 yrs ago this calendar year and just a number of months later Queen users Brian Might, Roger Taylor and John Deacon place on a charity gig in his honour. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Recognition showcased a complete host of rock stars accomplishing with Queen from George Michael and David Bowie to Elton John and Robert Plant. The filmed edition was on Sky Arts more than Xmas and Could was rewatching the memorable event.

May possibly posted clips on Instagram, commenting: “I‘m viewing our Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert – so odd for so quite a few causes.

“Already so extensive in the past now – we glance so youthful – and all these beautiful performers with us…many of them now absent to the put where Freddie went right before.

“And of training course we were being only just beginning to get made use of to the simple fact that Freddie would no for a longer period be capable to do this great detail with us any extra. Of class, it felt like he was with us on this amazing night.”

But there was one certain functionality that the 73-yr-old stated he would just take to his grave.

