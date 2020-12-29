Brian Flores is managing the Miami quarterback predicament flawlessly

Similarly, Fitzpatrick understands that he is just a placeholder and that he is staying paid to mentor and train Tua as significantly as perform.

I’m absolutely sure some Dolphins admirers will want Fitzpatrick to start off on Sunday, as it offers them the best likelihood of beating the Payments and making the playoffs. But I would start off Tua. It is the right tactic long-term and, with Miami’s protection, they can defeat the Expenditures, in particular if Buffalo are not at full-strength – a unique possibility given it is 7 days 17.

It is essential to seem at the significant picture. Flores is clearly performing that and I admire him for carrying out so. It will do miracles for this franchise.

Tua is undergoing developing pains this period so Miami can be a contender in the potential. Even though they may perhaps become a playoff staff this period, it is much too soon for them to compete for the Tremendous Bowl.

A short-sighted mentor would get around excited by the prospect of postseason football this calendar year and replace Tua as a starter. That would place them at a downside upcoming time. Flores is not slipping into that trap. He wants the Dolphins to be a successful crew for a very long time, not just make the playoffs as soon as.

