Brian Could: ‘Don’t End Me Now is NOT a person of my favorite Freddie Mercury songs’ | New music | Leisure

Brian added: “I have to say it was hardly ever my favourite of Freddie’s compositions. I imagine it was thrown collectively really speedily.

“I enjoy his far more soulful points like The Miracle or… Lifetime is True. I like that actually contemplative stuff that he did.”

In the job interview, specified along with long-phrase collaborator Kerry Ellis, Brian opened up about how any songwriter feels that their compositions are their “toddlers” which could direct to conflict when you have four in one band.

Listen TO THE Total Interview Below