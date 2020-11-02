Entertainment

Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Speaks Out Following Megan Fox Call-Out

November 2, 2020
Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Speaks Out After Megan Fox Call-Out

Mon, respectively 02 November 2020 in 11:15 am

Brian Austin Green‘s ex Vanessa Marcil is talking out.

The 52-year old celebrity seemed to side with Megan Fox following the Jennifer’s Body actor informs the 90210 celebrity for posting their kids onto his Instagram, accusing him of painting as a”absent mother”

“#ImWithYouSister,” she captioned a post on Instagram without speaking to Megan Fox right by title.

“Just like I said… the truth comes out at the end…” the notice reads.

Vanessa and Brian divide in 2003 after the arrival of the kid Kassius.

Brian immediately deleted the article following Megan remarked, however you can have a look at her complete call-out comment directly here.

