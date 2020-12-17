Brexit talks: Barnier cites progress but suggests stumbling blocks remain

The EU’s Main Negotiator has mentioned ‘good progress’ has been manufactured in Brexit talks ‘but last stumbling blocks remain’.

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s direct negotiator, has been keeping talks with the United kingdom group led by Lord Frost in an exertion to reach a late deal ahead of the current arrangements expire at the stop of the year.

Mr Barnier briefed European Parliament leaders about the state of the talks, which he reported have been in the ‘final stretch’.

He claimed: ‘We will only sign a offer shielding EU interests and principles.’

The talks had been provided the eco-friendly light-weight to keep on on Sunday adhering to a assembly among Boris Johnson and European Fee president Ursula von der Leyen.

But time is managing small for a offer to be attained by negotiators that can be backed by countrywide leaders and then approved by MPs and MEPs.

The Household of Commons rises for Christmas at the close of Thursday’s company but MPs have been put on standby to be recalled if a trade offer is secured.

Minister for the Cabinet Business office Michael Gove explained to MPs: ‘Intensive talks are ongoing with both of those negotiating groups working day and night to get to a offer.

‘We’re going the more mile in continuing the negotiations to see whether or not or not an arrangement can be attained and we will go on to retain Parliament educated on our progress.’

He added: ‘Even if in some cases outcomes are coming afterwards than we may possibly have required, I know we will be accomplishing every thing in buy to secure a great cost-free trade arrangement in the pursuits of the entire United Kingdom.’

Mr Gove stated if there is a offer ‘we will request that the Property returns in get to make positive that we can legislate effectively, and we think we can move the required legislation right before December 31 to give corporations authorized certainty for the future’.

