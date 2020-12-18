Brexit news most current – EU even now producing ‘INSULTING’ trade offer needs as Barnier warns ‘moment of truth’ is now on us

MACRON States HE IS ‘DOING FINE’ A Day Soon after Screening Positive FOR COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned on Friday he was accomplishing high-quality a day following tests good for COVID-19, but was working at a slower speed whilst he convalesced.

Macron mentioned he would stay targeted on France’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, as negotiations governing 1 trillion euros in trade among Britain and the European Union operate down to the wire.

“I am doing the job at a marginally slower speed for the reason that of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on significant-precedence issues, this kind of as our handling of the epidemic, or, for illustration, the Brexit dossier,” Macron reported in a are living movie on Twitter.

“I needed to reassure you – I am accomplishing good. I have the same indications as yesterday, notably exhaustion, complications, a dry cough, like hundreds of thousands of you who have experienced to stay with the virus or who stay with it today.”

The president, who was moved on Thursday night to a presidential retreat close to the Palace of Versailles, reported he did not be expecting his disease to choose a extra serious change.