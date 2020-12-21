Brexit news latest – Ministers REJECT extension to Brexit transition period of time regardless of British isles covid crisis and trade deadlock

Again TO Function

MPs demanded Boris Johnson drag them back again to Parliament right now as the PM faced a triple whammy of chaos above Dover, the swiftly spreading mutant coronavirus and ongoing Brexit deadlock.

Politicians lined up to say the PM should really remember them back to Westminster to deal with the ongoing crisis – and challenge the Federal government.

Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer stated these days: “I do consider you will find a circumstance to search at whether we must remember parliament.”

And backbenchers are grumbling about the most current coronavirus strain – accusing ministers of keeping them in the dim and acting strategically to force the state into another lockdown.

Sir Desmond Swayne claimed this early morning that experts have been searching at the new pressure considering the fact that September, and demanded a vote on the emergency Tier 4 which was introduced in at the final instant on Saturday night.

He told Radio 4: “How easy when Parliament went into recess on Thursday instantly they have been then equipped to generate this revelation.

“Let’s see the proof then, let’s have Parliament again and exhibit us and convince us. Occur thoroughly clean.”