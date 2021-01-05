Brexit news latest – EU corporations REFUSE to supply to British isles professing Brexit tax guidelines make it also costly to offer with Brits

First BREXIT Examination FOR BRITAIN

Britain faced the to start with correct exam of its Brexit preparations on Monday, with thousands of lorries anticipated to make the Channel crossing for the to start with time given that the nation still left the EU’s solitary market and customs union.

Britain remaining the EU’s institutions late Thursday, but light-weight holiday period traffic has meant little operate for border officers employing new customs checks.

Nevertheless, the governing administration expects thousands of lorries to make the crossing on Monday, bringing goods to and from the continent and testing its programs to preserve visitors flowing all over key ports these types of as Dover.

The federal government, which has utilized 1,000 new border officials, is phasing in the new customs checks, with complete import command checks for all items not to be applied until finally July.

But it is worried that truckers will flip up at Dover devoid of the correct paperwork, causing delays at the port by itself and blocking surrounding roads if they are turned absent.