‘WE’LL Meet up with AGAIN’

Bangers and mash, pints of beer, an EU vs Brits tug-of-war and renditions of “Will not Go away me This Way” and “We will Satisfy Yet again” – Uk expats in Spain marked Britain’s departure from the European Union in true British model.

Even though quite a few are not happy at the determination to depart, with some going through residency and other bureaucratic complications, Brits at the Bar Allioli in Jimera de Libar resolved to make the best of a negative task and toss a leaving celebration.

The tongue-in-cheek celebration showcased a menu of all British favourites this kind of as fish and chips and beans on toast.

“When most of us are not entirely pleased about the total thing, we could possibly as perfectly rejoice in a trend and get pleasure from ourselves,” mentioned Paul Darwent, a 65-12 months-old Brit who runs the bar in the Andalusian mountains.

“The fact is it is heading to produce a large amount of issues for us all,” extra Darwent, who has lived in Spain for over two a long time, in a reference to Britain’s completion of its divorce from the European Union (EU) on December 31.

About 370,000 Brits are registered as residing in Spain — extra than in any other EU nation — and countless numbers much more are thought to be settled in the state without at any time owning notified the authorities.