Brexit news hottest – Very first lorries get to France and Northern Ireland less than new trade deal as Macron slams British isles for ‘lies’

BREXITEERS Did not WANT IRISH BORDER – Suggests ERG

David Jones, deputy chairman of the European Study Group (ERG), which is produced up of Eurosceptic Tory MPs, stated the customs barrier involving Northern Ireland and the United kingdom experienced not been something Brexiteers had required.

Requested no matter if he had envisioned Britain’s exit from the European Union to guide to a “de facto border down the Irish Sea”, the former minister instructed BBC Radio 4’s Planet At One particular: “Unquestionably not. It was not what we predicted and it is some thing that the European Exploration Group has always expressed concern about.

“Regrettably, nevertheless, that is what has been agreed with the European Union and, of class, we are likely to have to locate a way to do the job through this challenge.

“But completely not, a border in the Irish Sea was one thing that we did not be expecting, nor did we approve of.”

He added: “It is a customs barrier which operates in one particular route from GB to Northern Eire – the other way spherical is not afflicted, at the very least not any place in close proximity to to the same diploma.