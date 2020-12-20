Brexit information most up-to-date – United kingdom demands ‘control of our rules and waters’ as fears loom that talks will go on right up until December 31

DUTCH FISHERMAN Worry BREXIT COULD SINK THEIR TRADE

Fishermen in the Dutch port of IJmuiden are bringing home the last catch of the calendar year, but if Brexit talks fall short it could be their final from British waters for decades to arrive.

As dock workers offload pallets of frozen fish from trawlers at the busy river mouth port just west of Amsterdam, a political storm is brewing that could sink their business enterprise.

The very-billed situation of fishing legal rights threatens to torpedo hopes of a trade deal when the United kingdom leaves the EU solitary industry on January 1. Without the need of a deal the Dutch will be not able to ply the British waters they have been utilizing for generations.

“Whether we will fish purely in European waters or British waters as properly stays to be observed,” suggests Arnout Langerak, 47, director at the fifth-generation Cornelis Vrolijk fishing enterprise.

“Dutch men and women, Dutch fishermen have been fishing there for 400 years now or even lengthier. We would like to do that in the future 400 yrs,” he informed AFP on Friday.