Brexit information most up-to-date – British isles has a ‘great future’ immediately after trade offer as four Navy warships patrol English Channel

CAN I Even now GO ON Holiday TO EUROPE Soon after BREXIT?

Sure, soon after Brexit Brits will be equipped to travel across Europe without a visa for up to six months in a yr, and a greatest of 90 times in a 180-working day period.

Nevertheless, if you might be preparing on getting a sunshine split following 12 months, remember your freedom to travel could rely on coronavirus limitations.

You should really have at minimum 6 months still left on your passport before you journey, as now advised by the Authorities.

From 2022, folks from the British isles will also have to stump up for a visa-waiver plan to go to quite a few international locations in the EU.

The charge for that hasn’t been made a decision still – but it will go over three-calendar year durations and allow for people to enter the Schengen Region for up to 90 days within just any 180-day period of time.