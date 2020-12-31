Brexit information most current – Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley applies for FRENCH passport insisting he desires to remain an EU countrywide

BORIS JOHNSON A ‘LOUSY UNIONIST’ WHO HAS ‘BETRAYED’ NORTHERN Ireland

Boris Johnson has proved himself a “awful unionist” with his Brexit “betrayal” of Northern Eire, a main Orangeman has claimed.

Rev Mervyn Gibson explained the region experienced been still left a “location aside” from the relaxation of the United kingdom as a consequence of the Brexit attained by the Prime Minister, with the creation of financial boundaries with Great Britain.

Talking in a personalized capability, Rev Gibson, who is Grand Secretary of the Orange Purchase, said unionists really should concentrate not on protests but on strengthening the Union likely forward – and acknowledged that the outcomes of new trading arrangements agreed in the Brexit Withdrawal offer would see Northern Ireland’s financial orientation change toward Dublin.

“I think we have been betrayed, you can find no other way to say it,” said Rev Gibson. Sadly we trustworthy Boris Johnson when he mentioned there would be no border down the Irish Sea, that we wouldn’t be any different, that we depart Europe as 1 United Kingdom.

“Unfortunately that is not the circumstance. He has made Northern Ireland a area apart, he has presented up some sovereignty to Europe, you will have Europe building certain rules and enforcing specified items in Northern Ireland and we’ve no illustration at the European Parliament, so he’s deserted us in that way.”