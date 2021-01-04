Brexit information hottest – Outrage as Brits DEPORTED from Spain just after officials declare paperwork now ‘out of date’ immediately after Brexit

BRITISH NATIONALS REFUSED BOARDING ON SPANISH FLIGHTS More than DOCUMENTATION

The Authorities is “working carefully” with Spanish authorities to take care of troubles around article-Brexit residency documentation, soon after British nationals were prevented from boarding flights back again to Spain. Travellers at Heathrow airport were being still left “distressed” immediately after staying explained to by airlines that they did not have the suitable evidence of residency.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Workplace (FCDO) said Spanish authorities experienced verified that both of those eco-friendly home certificates and the new documentation (TIE), together with legitimate passports, would be adequate to vacation again to Spain.

In an job interview posted on Twitter by journalist Max Duncan, travellers on an Iberia airline flight said that they had been “certainly gutted” to be stopped at the airport, just after currently being informed that they would be permitted to journey.

“Brit inhabitants of Spain distressed as can’t fly home from @HeathrowAirport less than #covid19 limitations as @Iberia_en mentioned their inexperienced home certificate is not valid article-Brexit even nevertheless Spain’s @inclusiongob and @FCDOGovUK say it is. Need to have clarity,” he wrote.

Responding to the submit, the British embassy in Madrid reported: “This should not be occurring. The Spanish authorities have reconfirmed all over again this night that the eco-friendly residency doc will be valid for journey to return to Spain as mentioned in our journey information.”