News

Brewers drop $15 million 2021 alternative on Ryan Braun

October 30, 2020
2 Min Read
Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have dropped to work out a 15 million reciprocal 2021 alternative on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun since the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to keep on playing.

Braun became a free agent and can be expected a $4 million buyout.

The 37-year old regularly said this season this could be his final year. He’s spent his whole career in Milwaukee and contains a franchise-record 352 residence runs.

“I will take my own time in building a determination,” Braun said in mid-September. “I will sit with my loved ones and see where we are at in a few months. It is not a choice I expect making straight away. I will take a while to determine where I am at , see where matters stand baseball-specifically and from the world at large until I make a determination about this.”

Braun batted a career-low . 233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs at 39 matches this year when operating through a back problem, although his. 958 OPS in September helped the Brewers make a third consecutive playoff berth. The trunk issue prevented him from playing with the last match of their NL wild-card show loss to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Breaking NEWS  At home: Making the most of lighting can keep moods lifted

Braun ranks next in Brewers background in RBIs (1, 2 154), extra-base strikes (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), strikes (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216) and walks (586).

___

Much More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB along with https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment