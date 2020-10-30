Brewers drop $15 million 2021 alternative on Ryan Braun

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have dropped to work out a 15 million reciprocal 2021 alternative on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun since the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to keep on playing.

Braun became a free agent and can be expected a $4 million buyout.

The 37-year old regularly said this season this could be his final year. He’s spent his whole career in Milwaukee and contains a franchise-record 352 residence runs.

“I will take my own time in building a determination,” Braun said in mid-September. “I will sit with my loved ones and see where we are at in a few months. It is not a choice I expect making straight away. I will take a while to determine where I am at , see where matters stand baseball-specifically and from the world at large until I make a determination about this.”

Braun batted a career-low . 233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs at 39 matches this year when operating through a back problem, although his. 958 OPS in September helped the Brewers make a third consecutive playoff berth. The trunk issue prevented him from playing with the last match of their NL wild-card show loss to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braun ranks next in Brewers background in RBIs (1, 2 154), extra-base strikes (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), strikes (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216) and walks (586).

