Brett Kavanaugh Net Worth: A Closer Look Into [profession] Life, Career, & Lifestyle in 2022!

Brett Michael Kavanaugh ( born February 12, 1965) is an American lawyer and judge who currently serves on the Supreme Court of the United States as an associate justice. President Donald Trump nominated him on July 9, 2018, and he has been in office since October 6, 2018. He formerly served on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as a United States circuit judge and as a staff lawyer for different federal agencies.

Kavanaugh attended Yale University and was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He subsequently went on to Yale Law School, where he began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Ken Starr. Kavanaugh assisted Starr with many investigations concerning President Bill Clinton when Starr left the D.C. Circuit to become the head of the Office of Independent Counsel, including producing the Starr Report recommending Clinton’s impeachment. After working for George W. Bush’s campaign in the Florida recount during the 2000 presidential election, he joined the Bush administration as White House staff secretary and was a key participant in the administration’s attempts to discover and confirm judicial nominations. In 2003, Bush nominated Kavanaugh to the D.C. Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals. His nomination hearings were tumultuous and halted for three years due to partisanship allegations. After a series of talks between Democratic and Republican senators, he was finally confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in May 2006. For The Washington Post, two law experts assessed Kavanaugh’s appellate court opinions in four different public policy areas. From 2003 to 2018, he was “one of the most conservative judges on the D.C. Circuit,” according to the report.

Early Childhood Development and Education

Brett Kavanaugh was born in Washington, DC on February 12, 1965, to Martha, a high school history teacher, and Everett, a lawyer who served as president of the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association for two decades. Kavanaugh is descended from an Irish Catholic family. He attended Georgetown Preparatory School, a Jesuit boys’ school in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was captain of the basketball team and cornerback and wide receiver on the football team. He went on to Yale University after graduation, where he wrote for the Yale Daily News and was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. In 1987, Kavanaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He moved on to Yale Law School, where he earned his JD in 1990.

What Is Brett Kavanaugh’s Salary and Net Worth?

Brett Kavanaugh has been an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court since 2018. Brett Kavanaugh has a $1 million net worth. In comparison to his colleagues on the bench, Brett came to the court with very few assets, according to his most recent financial statement. His major asset, according to his form, is a property with no mortgage and a value of $1.3 million based on comparable sales. His net worth outside of the house is less than $100,000. On the good side, he is nearly debt-free.

He worked as a staff lawyer for several federal government departments before being appointed to the Supreme Court, and he also served as a circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Several women accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and he received numerous ethics complaints about his erratic behavior.

Assets

Kavanaugh appears to be the worst of the eight Supreme Court justices. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks high-ranking US government officials’ financial filings, the average “net worth” of Supreme Court judges is $4.6 million. Kavanaugh’s net worth is listed as $942,000 in his 2017 personal financial report, which includes $480,000 in government retirement accounts and $400,000 in home equity.

Kavanaugh reportedly earned $220,600 as a circuit judge and $27,490 as a Harvard Law School lecturer. His annual compensation has increased to $255,300 since his nomination to the US Supreme Court.

Personal Experiences

Kavanaugh married Ashley Estes, George W. Bush’s personal assistant, in 2004. The couple lives in Chevy Chase Section Five, Maryland, with their two daughters.

