Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Sued From Louisville Police Officer As an’Emotional Distress’

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who had been with her the night that she had been murdered by Louisville police officers at her residence, is currently being sued by one of those officers involved with the fatal shooting.

Based on CBS, a civil litigation from Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly asserts he underwent”severe injury, emotional anguish, and emotional distress.” Kenneth Walker, a certified gun owner, believed that the authorities were apprehended if they barged to Taylor’s flat on March 13 and fired a shot which struck Mattingly at the leg.

The suit claims,”Walker’s behavior in shooting Mattingly is eccentric, excruciating, and offends all approved standards of decency and morality”

Walker’s lawyer called the suit”baseless effort to victimize and frighten Kenny.”

He added,”Kenny Walker is protected by legislation under KRS 503. 085 and can be resistant from the criminal prosecution and civil liability because he had been acting in self defense within his home.”

View below: