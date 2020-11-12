Breonna Taylor – Chairman Officer Involved inside her Death, Brett Hankison, Sued For Sexual Assault

Breonna Taylor — Deadly Officer Happens inside her Death, Brett Hankison, Sued For Sexual Assault

The former Louisville police officer engaged with the tragic death of Breonna Taylor currently has more legal problems on his palms.

Hankison, who’s the only officer to face charges in Breonna Taylor’s passing, is accused of sexually attacking a law college student, Margo Borders, although she had been drunk back 2018.

She filed court documents in Jefferson County Circuit Court in Louisville Tuesday (Nov. 10th), accusing Hankison of supposedly using his ability to ignite a friendship with stunt until he assaulted her. She also said that the incident left her

“emotionally hurt and emotionally battered.”

The court records also allege that Hankison supposedly has a tradition of doing so, and grabbing girls off guard because he provides them rides home in Louisville pubs he had been working at earlier allegedly attacking them.

The suit proceeds:

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“Brett Hankison is an 44-year old sexual predator. For decades, he’s utilized his police uniform and uniform night club job as mechanics to prey on innocent girls that are two years younger than him”

She made promises on Facebook because she needed prosecution for Breonna Taylor. She composed:

Back in April of 2018 I moved into a pub with a few friends. I went to phone an uber house along with a police officer that I’d interacted with on several events at pubs in St. Matthews provided me a holiday home. He drove me home at uniform, at his conspicuous car, encouraged himself in to my apartment and sexually attacked me while I had been unconscious.

It took me weeks to process exactly what had occurred and also to recognize that it was not my fault and that I did not ask for this to take place by enabling him to provide me a ride home. I never recorded him from fear of retaliation. I had no evidence of what occurred and that he had the best hand since he had been a police officer. Who would you call if the man who attacked you’re a police officer? Who were not going to think? I knew that it would not be me. ?

Back in March of 2020 the same innovation and others (John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove) entered at the house of Breonna Taylor beneath a no-knock merit and with zero respect for anybody’s life taken 22 rounds exceeding Breonna Taylor while she had been sleeping.

Brett Hankison includes a background of violence, sexual attack, and planting medication evidence on individuals. There are numerous allegations against the guy and reports however all instances fell and no disciplinary actions taken.

He’s now on paid leave in Florida on the shore.

I Would you all to demand justice for each his victims, but largely require oversight for Breonna Taylor.

Contact the attorney general Daniel Cameron to bill and the LMPD Professional Standards Unit to flame him.

Borders is operating using the exact attorneys that represented Breonna Taylor’s loved ones since they acquired a 12 million wrongful death suit against the Town of Louisville seeing her passing.

An associate of her legal staff, Lonita Baker, said in a statement to ABC News:”

“Our customer, Margo, believed that it was essential to return and pursue justice, also maintain Brett accountable. He utilized his badge and uniform to target unsuspecting girls whom he knew were at a potential state at the place where they couldn’t agree and took good advantage of those. It is disgusting.”

Oddly , Hankison’s attorney Stew Mathews was not conscious of the litigation. He told ABC News:”

“I only discovered it had been registered yesterday. So I do not understand anything about it”

Which are the ideas on the litigation? Opinion and let us all know.