Inside Brentt Leakes Weight Loss Story

Brentt Leakes is the son of NeNe Leakes, an American entertainer. In March 2016, Leakes reported a one-woman satire visit called “So Nasty, So Rude,” which was later named after one of her expressions. The time began in April, with a few events previously sold out. She plans to open a club in Duluth, Georgia, in October 2020. The Linnethia Lounge, which takes its name from Leakes’ family name, is set to open in May 2021. NeNe Leake was born in the Queens neighbourhood of New York City. She and one of her brothers were placed with an auntie in Athens, Georgia, while the other three children remained with their mother. Her mother was considered unprepared to focus on all five of her children.

After suffering a stroke in early October, NeNe Leakes’ son lost 100 pounds. Brentt Leakes, 23, flaunted his slim figure in a series of photos while dressed in a red velvet tracksuit and a Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until you are the focus. “#100poundsdown,” he captioned the photo of the carousel. In October, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed that her son had suffered a stroke and heart failure.

NeNe stated at the time that experts had ruled out concerns about his weight, instead focusing on the possibility that he had a severe case of COVID. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and didn’t know he had COVID,” NeNe explained, adding that doctors informed her that people with the infection’s Delta variant had experienced similar problems.

“We’re still trying to figure it out because, if we knew the cause, they could treat the cause,” she added. Brentt was transferred to a rehab facility after his hospital stay to continue his recovery. Two months later, the reality star shared a video of her son walking for the first time.

Brentt Leaks Early Life

Brentt Leakes is 22 and was born on February 22, 1999. Brentt’s height is 6 feet 1 inch. His weight is 76 kg. His identity is dark, and his hair and eyes are tans. Gregg Leakes, his father, married NeNe Leakes without precedent in 1997, and they divorced in 2011. They remarried in 2013. Brentt Leakes rose to prominence as the son of NeNe Leakes, a well-known American TV character, entertainer, and fashion designer. In addition, his father, Gregg Leakes, was diagnosed with third-stage colon cancer in 2018.

Brentt’s mother was born in Queens, New York, but raised in Athens, Georgia. She is best known for her ten seasons as a unique cast member on the unscripted television show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Leakes was also a regular on the NBC satire The New Normal until it was cancelled in 2013.

NeNe Leaks Personal Life

Leakes lives in Duluth, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. “Casa Leakes” is the name of her house. In October 2021, Leakes listed the house for sale. Her marriage to Gregg Leakes ended in 2010, and she filed for divorce on April 29, 2010. The divorce was finalised on September 29, 2011, following the completion of season four of The Real Housewives of New York.

In January 2013, NeNe and Gregg Leakes reunited and announced their engagement. Bravo filmed their wedding preparations, and ceremony for a spin-off series called I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. On June 22, 2013, NeNe and Gregg remarried at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta.