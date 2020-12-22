Brentford vs Newcastle Stay! Newest rating, purpose updates, team information, Television set and Carabao Cup match stream currently

Brentford contest their initially-ever Carabao Cup quarter-closing clash this evening as they search to assert another substantial-profile Premier League scalp.

The Bees have currently viewed off West Brom, Southampton and west London rivals Fulham en route to the very last 8 and will no question extravagant their possibilities of leading to an additional upset on Tuesday night.

Thomas Frank’s in-variety aspect are driving a 13-match unbeaten streak and sit fourth in the Championship next Saturday’s 3-1 acquire around Reading through.

They now facial area a Newcastle outfit that have been badly influenced by Covid-19 of late and were being thrashed 5-2 by Leeds past 7 days prior to getting held to a attract at residence by Fulham.

Steve Bruce remains without having critical duo Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles owing to the extensive-time period effects of coronavirus, even though Championship top rated scorer Ivan Toney will be eager to make an emphatic assertion against the club that sold him back again in 2018.

Even so, that will have to occur from the bench with Toney only named as a substitute from his former aspect.

Brentford XI: Daniels, Fosu, Pinnock, Sorensen, Thompson, Janelt, Dasilva, Emiliano, Ghoddos, Canos, Forss

