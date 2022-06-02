Brendon Urie Controversy: A Quick Rundown of The Charges Controversy

Brendon Urie’s latest situation has gotten a lot of attention in the media. Let’s take a closer look at Urie. Since 2015, Brendon Boyd Urie has been a member of the American rock solo act Panic! at the Disco as a vocalist, composer, and guitarist.

He is most known for being the lead singer of Panic! at the Disco, a pop-rock band that split in 2015. From 2004 through 2015, the band was active. Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, Brent Wilson, Jon Walker, and Dallon Weekes have all been members in the past.

Brendon, 34, is accused of racism, sexism, ableism, and transphobia, among other offenses.

He’s even been accused of sexually abusing a child. Urie has been accused of being a sexist, racist, and even a sexual offender in various newspapers in recent years. Let’s look into Brendon Urie’s current quarrel in more detail.

Read More: Benzema Controversy: French Footballer Guilty in Sex Tape Blackmail Case

Brendon Urie’s New Controversy

Brendon’s most recent scandal occurred in 2020 when he was accused of sexual assault. A Twitter user with the handle @kam02700814 recounted his firsthand encounter with Urie in 2009. Despite the fact that he notified Urie that he was a child, he claims Urie inquired if he had ever made out with a male. The Twitter user replied with a resounding nay. Urie then admitted to him that he had tried to make out with a member of his band. Urie then tried to touch him improperly, prompting the Twitter user to flee.

Last year, band member Dallon Weeke’s wife Breezy alleged that she had been subjected to sexual harassment. Zack Hall, the band’s bodyguard, allegedly harassed her. Despite innumerable individuals joining together under hashtags on various social media sites, Urie remained mute about it.

Brendon Urie was confronted by a number of other individuals who had similar experiences. This time, Twitter user @leah62053062 alleged that Urie had grabbed her improperly. She was invited backstage to meet Urie after a concert in 2011. He had complimented her on her beauty. She had replied that she was 15 years old. Urie then clarified that he hadn’t intended it that way. However, after a little conversation, he began grabbing her inappropriately.

Allegations Against Urie in The Past

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendon Urie (@brendonurie)

Urie’s usage of the term “trannie” in a comment about the transgender community has sparked outrage. The phrase is considered a transphobic insult. In the past, he has made controversial remarks about the LGBT community.

Brendon has also been chastised for laughing at an ableist joke, thus aggravating the situation. Zack Hall, the band’s security, made a joke about a nun with Down Syndrome.

Urie has also been accused of uttering sexist and slut-shaming remarks. Several Twitch viewers have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the singer’s bullying tactics. He was accused of being racist in 2018.

He reportedly drew a parallel between Roseanne Barr’s termination and NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem, according to sources.

Personal Experiences

Brendon came out as a pansexual in July of last year. In a 2016 interview, he stated that he suffers from synesthesia.

Urie has relocated from his Los Angeles home to an undisclosed location. He was afraid, he added, because of “visits and continual harassment” from supporters. He’s claimed to have had ADD/ADHD since he was a youngster.

He believes that being open about his mental health has gotten him a lot of positive reactions from his followers. Brendon looks to be a straight man on the surface, however, he has “experimented” with males.

Read More: Brendan Schaub Controversy Joe Rogan Breaks up ‘you Are Not an Elite Fighter,’ Says Brendan Schaub on The Podcast

He began broadcasting on Twitch after establishing a human rights non-profit. His musical tastes are influenced by Tom DeLonge, Queen, David Bowie, and Frank Sinatra. Taylor Swift has had a huge influence on him as a composer.

Fans and concerned folks from all around the world have pushed Brendon Urie to come out.

On Twitter, the hashtag #BrendonUrieSpeakUp was created, but Urie has yet to reply to or comment on the majority of the allegations leveled against him on social media. Our investigation into the Brendon Urie case has come to a close.