Brendan Rodgers thinks Leicester have shown their prime-of-the-desk qualifications

Manager Brendan Rodgers thinks Leicester have proved they can deal with themselves at the leading of the Leading League.

xel Tuanzebe’s late possess goal gained the Foxes a 2-2 draw versus Manchester United right after Bruno Fernandes’ strike seemed to have provided the site visitors victory.

Marcus Rashford netted his 50th Leading League goal when he opened the scoring in advance of Harvey Barnes struck Leicester’s initial leveller.

The Foxes continue being next, a place forward of United and issue to other outcomes, but leaders Liverpool now have the chance to extend their three-level direct when they host West Brom on Sunday.

Leicester experienced already overwhelmed Manchester Town, Tottenham and Arsenal this time and Rodgers feels the stage on Boxing Working day underlines their credentials.

He explained: “We gave them plenty of issues and, seeking at it, we experienced some actual authority in the recreation. It shows we are building and able to compete at the optimum level.

“We confirmed a lot of opportunity past year but with much more coaching time and a lot more confidence the players will improve.

“When you participate in from massive clubs, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester Metropolis, they have that persona but we performed with character and authority in the match.

“We’re nowhere in the vicinity of in conditions of price range but from a soccer standpoint we have been aggressive.

“It was the pretty the very least we deserved. We showed actual excellent and confirmed we can compete at the level versus a workforce who experienced won every recreation absent from household.”

Rashford was guilty of an terrible skip right after just 71 seconds when he headed Fernandes’ cross in excess of from 6 yards but built no error following 23 minutes.

He identified the corner after Fernandes knocked Daniel James’ ball into his route but the lead only lasted 8 minutes when Barnes fired in from 20 yards.

The people dominated big spells of the 2nd half and Kasper Schmeichel denied Rashford one more with a good conserve.

Anthony Martial experienced a target rightly dominated out for offside in advance of Fernandes made it 2-1 with 11 minutes remaining, latching onto Edinson Cavani’s pass.

But the Foxes claimed their initially attract in the league this period with 5 minutes remaining when Jamie Vardy’s shot strike Tuanzebe to deflect in.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reported: “We truly feel upset, the boys are flat. We defended nicely but they had the a person second at the conclude, great motion from Vardy and he obtained a little bit blessed and it hit Axel. You simply cannot swap off versus high quality players.

“We produced significant prospects, it was a good sport – stop to conclusion – with two teams who are fast on the counter attack.

“We felt we deserved much more from the match.”

Fernandes’ strike was his 14th of the time and he has been right associated in around 50 percent of United’s Leading League plans – 31 out of 60 – because his debut in January.

“He is undoubtedly a player who impacts effects, he results in odds, scores goals and usually takes threats,” Solskjaer explained.

“Any Manchester United player need to be courageous enough to do that. He is a brave boy and he sees the move and normally takes the moments.

“Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say there is an less complicated pass but you simply cannot acquire that away from Bruno. You want him to be the X-Aspect.

“We all have a function to perform and he is actively playing his to the leading of his skill.”

